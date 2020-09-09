1/1
Alan L. Awalt
Alan L. Awalt

Mason, MI - Alan Awalt passed away at the age of 73 at home September 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Alan was born on September 15, 1946 in Lancaster, Ohio. He graduated from Lancaster High School Class of 1964 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edna (Beery) Awalt; daughters Paulette (Shawn) George of Eaton Rapids and Jennifer (Thad) Baker of Mason; grandchildren, Hunter and Elaine George, and Natalie, Ashley and Tyler Baker; brothers, Leon (Carolyn) Awalt of Cincinnati, OH and Keith (Karen) Awalt of Canton, OH. Alan is preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda; his parents Kenneth and Helen Awalt; and in-laws George and Helen Beery.

Visitation on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM and Friday, September 11 from 10 AM to 11 AM. Funeral Service on September 11, 2020 at 11 AM. Visitation and Funeral services will be held outdoors at the All Saints Lutheran Church, 720 W South St, Mason, MI 48854. Burial will follow at Leek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donation be made to the Mason FFA chapter in memory of Alan Awalt. Please make checks payable to Mason Public Schools and mail to Mason FFA, 1001 S Barnes St, Mason, MI 48854.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.grbdmason.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
All Saints Lutheran Church
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
2 entries
September 9, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 9, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Lott
