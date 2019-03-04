|
Alberta Rose Roberts
Lancaster - Alberta Rose Roberts, 93, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Genesis Homestead Center. She was born on December 6, 1925 in Amanda Twp. to the late John Edward and Susannah (Reinhart) Young. Alberta was a homemaker.
Alberta is survived by her son Carl E. (Ruth) Roberts of Logan, Susan E. (Larry) Miller of Lancaster; grandchildren Carl Roberts III of Elba, Alabama, Mary Roberts of Elba, Alabama, Jeremy Miller of Lancaster, David (Aubree) Miller of Brentwood, Tennessee, Kevin (Alisha) Miller of Lancaster; great grandchildren Angela Stewart, Jessica Neal, Michael Neal, Karen Roberts, Brian Roberts, Beau Miller, Macey Miller, Cal Miller, Kennedy Miller, Layton Miller; 4 great great grandchildren; brothers Harry James Young, Carl Young; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene C. Roberts, her parents, granddaughter Ann Wallace, brothers George Young and Robert Young, sisters Mary Sayre, Myrtle Griffith, Agnes Griffith, Martha Jean Wilson.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 6 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, North Berne. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019