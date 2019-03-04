Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Franklin Hills Memory Gardens
Canal Winchester, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta Rose Roberts


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alberta Rose Roberts Obituary
Alberta Rose Roberts

Lancaster - Alberta Rose Roberts, 93, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Genesis Homestead Center. She was born on December 6, 1925 in Amanda Twp. to the late John Edward and Susannah (Reinhart) Young. Alberta was a homemaker.

Alberta is survived by her son Carl E. (Ruth) Roberts of Logan, Susan E. (Larry) Miller of Lancaster; grandchildren Carl Roberts III of Elba, Alabama, Mary Roberts of Elba, Alabama, Jeremy Miller of Lancaster, David (Aubree) Miller of Brentwood, Tennessee, Kevin (Alisha) Miller of Lancaster; great grandchildren Angela Stewart, Jessica Neal, Michael Neal, Karen Roberts, Brian Roberts, Beau Miller, Macey Miller, Cal Miller, Kennedy Miller, Layton Miller; 4 great great grandchildren; brothers Harry James Young, Carl Young; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene C. Roberts, her parents, granddaughter Ann Wallace, brothers George Young and Robert Young, sisters Mary Sayre, Myrtle Griffith, Agnes Griffith, Martha Jean Wilson.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 6 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, North Berne. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now