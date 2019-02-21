|
Alexander James Harris
Belington - Mr. Alexander James Harris, age 25, a resident of Belington departed this life peacefully Monday February 18, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born March 25, 1993 at Jacksonville, NC, a son of James David Harris of Belington and Tammy Jo Alexander Reid of Lancaster, Ohio, both of which survive. He was united in marriage to the former Megan Dione Varner, who survives at their residence.
In addition to his parents and wife he is survived by; one step daughter; Johannah Grace Varner of Belington, step mother; Marci Harris, step father; Paul Reid, brother; Austin Alexander of Ohio, sister; Arianna Alexander of Ohio, step sister; K. J. Jacob, paternal grandparents; Jim and Debbie Harris of Belington, two great grandmothers; Joretta Radabaugh of Belington and Maryland Hillyard of Philippi, mother and father in law; Richard and Effie Varner of Albright. Additional survivors include aunts, cousins, and a whole host of friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents; Chuck and Donna Alexander, and paternal great grandfathers; James Harris and Dewayne Biller.
Alexander attended Lancaster High School in Ohio until his Junior year and then attended the Philip Barbour High School. He was previously employed by Allegheny Wood Products of Preston County where he was a lumber stacker. He enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting and fishing and enjoyed woodworking. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends will be received from the Talbott Funeral Home 56 N. Brandenburg Street in Belington on Friday February 22, 2019 from 6 - 9 pm and again on Saturday February 23, 2019 from 8 am - 11am the funeral hour when final rites will be conducted from the funeral home chapel with the Pastor Gina Guthrie officiating. Cremation will follow. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com. The Talbott Funeral Home in Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Alexander James Harris.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019