Alice Corrine Carson Nestor
Alice Corrine Carson Nestor age 84 passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 7th, 2020. Surrounded by her children.
She is survived by her 7 children and their spouses. Louise Katz, Ken Nestor, David Nestor, Mike Nestor, Candy Allman, Brenda Johnson, and Scott Nestor and one brother Glenn Carson and wife Mary. Alice attended New Life Christian Center Church of Lancaster Ohio. Alice was a woman of great faith.
She leaves behind several grieving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Whom she loved dearly. She will be sadly missed by all.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 14 to May 17, 2020