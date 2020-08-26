1/
Alice Corwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALICE R. CORWIN, age 99, passed away August 26, 2020, in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born on June 11, 1921 to Ben and Ethel Ford. She grew up on a farm in Perry County and graduated from Glenford High School. She attended Ohio University and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. In 1948, she married Robert Corwin, her husband for 69 years. She retired in 1979 after serving 29 years as a first grade teacher in the Lancaster City Schools. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and a devout Christian. God blessed her life with a beautiful family and many dear friends. She was a talented quilter and was active in the Lancaster Rose Quilters for many years. Her beautiful quilts are keeping her family cozy and warm. She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. She is survived by daughters, Barb (Doug) Hindenlang and Sue (Ron) Smith; grandchildren, Jed (Mindy) Smith, Ben (Candace) Smith, Todd (Rachel) Smith, Beth (Dave) Gorsuch, Lisa (John) Mezquita; and 11 great grandchildren.The family requests that, in Alice's memory, contributions be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. A private graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved