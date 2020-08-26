Alice Corwin

ALICE R. CORWIN, age 99, passed away August 26, 2020, in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born on June 11, 1921 to Ben and Ethel Ford. She grew up on a farm in Perry County and graduated from Glenford High School. She attended Ohio University and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. In 1948, she married Robert Corwin, her husband for 69 years. She retired in 1979 after serving 29 years as a first grade teacher in the Lancaster City Schools. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and a devout Christian. God blessed her life with a beautiful family and many dear friends. She was a talented quilter and was active in the Lancaster Rose Quilters for many years. Her beautiful quilts are keeping her family cozy and warm. She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. She is survived by daughters, Barb (Doug) Hindenlang and Sue (Ron) Smith; grandchildren, Jed (Mindy) Smith, Ben (Candace) Smith, Todd (Rachel) Smith, Beth (Dave) Gorsuch, Lisa (John) Mezquita; and 11 great grandchildren.The family requests that, in Alice's memory, contributions be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. A private graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.









