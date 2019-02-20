|
Alice DeLong
Lancaster - Alice DeLong, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on February 17, 2019 surrounded with love and family at the Pickering House, after a brief illness. She was born in Lancaster on November 26, 1930 to the late Kelley and Helen Milliser.
After graduating from Lancaster High, Alice married her one true love, Carl "Dink" DeLong. Together, they had three children. Alice and Carl worked hard to provide a good life for themselves and their children. They took many vacations every year to a different state, so many adventures and places to see. Every Sunday after church the family would go for a ride in the country, a different road, and town. They saw castles and caves. Alice and Carl left their family with a desire to travel and see many things. Their children were raised to honor and respect God and family, and to always be there for one another. Alice was a lifelong member of Faith Memorial Church.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Judy (Bob) Conrad; son, Carl (Shari) DeLong; grandchildren, Shannon (Gretchen) Conrad, Aaron (Alissa) Conrad, Stacy (Shane Vest, fiancée) DeLong, Freddie (Donnie) Starner, and Secrete (Will) Varner; 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Maxine Moore; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl DeLong; daughter, Debra Starner; son-in-law, Fred Starner; sister, Marvine Smith; brothers, George, Richard, and Freddie Milliser; and parents.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OH, 43130, officiated by Pastor Mel Truex. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may visit from 11 AM until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to Faith Memorial Church, or to FairHoPe Hospice Pickering House.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019