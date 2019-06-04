|
|
Alice Morrow
Lancaster - Alice G. Morrow, 81, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on August 16, 1937 in Somerset, OH to the late Clarence and Goldie (Petty) Conkle. Alice was a housekeeper for Martin's Hotel and Hickles Department Store. She love bingo and playing cards with family and friends.
Alice is survived by her daughters Shirley Wolfe, Alice King, Vada Allen, Janet Faleide; grandchildren Ronald (Michele), Charlene, Michael, Melissa, Tyler (Nicki), Connor (Yna), Ali (Lacey), Corey (Jaclyn), Brandon (Amber), and Madison.; great grandchildren Lillian, Audrey, Jason (Devaun), Hunter, Ciera, Brandon, Kierra, Kaddin, Lawton, Payton, Anniston, Aisley, Luca and one on the way; brother Frances Conkle; niece Debbie Burkhart, nephews Dave Conkle and Richard Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Morrow, parents, infant daughter Alice G. brothers Forrest, George and Lawrence Conkle, sister Connie Conkle, sister-in-law Kathryn Conkle; son-in-law's Ronald Wolfe Sr. and R.J. Allen.
Private Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is in the care of the Sheridan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice. The family would like to thank the staff's at Arbors of Carroll, Fairfield Medical Center and the FairHoPe Hospice for the care given to Alice. To send an online condolence and the sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 4, 2019