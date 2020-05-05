|
|
Alice Raab
Lancaster - Alice Carol Raab of Lancaster, age 94, passed away on May 4 at Bickford of Lancaster. Alice was born May 6, 1925 to the late Scott and Esther Winter Courtright in Carroll, Ohio.
Alice was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 61 years, Doid Raab, sister and brother-in-law Jeanette and Bob Dungan, brother and sister-in-law Ted and Rita Courtright, brother-in-law Gene Barnes and son-in-law Steve Stahley.
Alice is survived by her loving children, Dr. E. John (Mary) Raab of Waynesville, Ohio, Tom (Anne) Raab of Halifax, Virginia, Keith Raab of Lancaster, Nancy Stahley of Sylvania, Ohio; grandchildren, Lindsey (Andrew) Polichuk, Rachel (Jake) Trotter, Scott Raab, Rebecca Raab, Nathan Stahley, and Brooke Stahley; great grandchildren, Victor, Xavier, Dorothy, Theo, and Mickey and sister, Ann Barnes of Ocala, Florida.
Alice graduated from Rushville Union High School, class of 1943 and in 1946 she graduated from the Lancaster Municipal Hospital School of Nursing. After graduating, she worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and for Dr. Robert Whetstone. Alice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who thoroughly enjoyed raising her children on the family farm. She was an excellent cook known for her decorated, cutout Christmas cookies, popcorn balls and pies. She was also an avid OSU Buckeyes fan and Cincinnati Reds fan.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9th, at 11:00 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen with Rev. Mark Raddatz officiating. Arrangements have been handled through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the Bickford Staff and Hospice staff for their loving care of Alice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 231 E. Mulberry St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 and Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 5 to May 7, 2020