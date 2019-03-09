|
Alice VanFossen
Springfield - Alice Vivian (Collins) Van Fossen was reunited with her loving husband, Leslie "Smokey" Van Fossen on March 6, 2019. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie on March 18, 2009. They were married 74 years and 4 months. Alice was born on September 18, 1917 in Lancaster, Ohio the daughter of Eugene and Clara (Alford) Collins. Second oldest of ten children. She was a member of New Beginnings Church, Advisor for a 4-H Sewing Club, member of Daughters of America, and Madonna of the Trails Grandmother's Club. She played the Wash Tub in 4 Hillbilly Bands. She loved to sew, bake pies and cakes. She was a winner, winning many Blue Ribbons at the Clark County and Ohio State Fairs.
Alice was a farmer's wife, homemaker, and mother to three daughters, Joan Massie, of Oakwood GA, Jean (Harold) Stout, and Alyce (Paul) Mason, both of Springfield. Grandmother to 17 grandchildren; 33 great and 15 great great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters; grandchildren; sister, Jane Peer; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Lou Collins and Wanda Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Ward, Clara Ream, Faye Woodgeard, June Hizey and Jean Ann Hensley; brothers, Clarence "Pete" Collins, Jack Collins, and Larry Collins; great granddaughters, Kayla Marie Cook and Leslie Ann Milam; two sons-in- law, Bob Massie and Bill Dunlap.
Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 PM. in Richards Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will also be Monday, 5 to 7 PM. in SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME, Lancaster. Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM. in Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Smeltzer officiating. Burial Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to New Beginnings Church, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019