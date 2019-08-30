|
Allen Games
Millersport - Funeral services celebrating the life of Allen J. Games I, 70, of Millersport, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the chapel of the Hebron home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 108 N 7th Street in Hebron, with burial to follow in the Obetz Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until time of the funeral at the funeral home.
Allen passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Columbus on March 15, 1949, the son of the late Neumal and Helen (Nicely) Games. He worked as a union painter with Local #1275, Columbus. He enjoyed playing video games and was a former member of the Buckeye Lake Eagles.
He is survived by his family: son Allen Games II (Denise), grandchildren Kiaunna, Destinee and Austin; along with his mother-in-law Donna Dennison.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Connie Games on March 3, 2005.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019