Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
(740) 928-5391
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
1949 - 2019
Allen Games Obituary
Allen Games

Millersport - Funeral services celebrating the life of Allen J. Games I, 70, of Millersport, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the chapel of the Hebron home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 108 N 7th Street in Hebron, with burial to follow in the Obetz Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until time of the funeral at the funeral home.

Allen passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Columbus on March 15, 1949, the son of the late Neumal and Helen (Nicely) Games. He worked as a union painter with Local #1275, Columbus. He enjoyed playing video games and was a former member of the Buckeye Lake Eagles.

He is survived by his family: son Allen Games II (Denise), grandchildren Kiaunna, Destinee and Austin; along with his mother-in-law Donna Dennison.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Connie Games on March 3, 2005.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron is honored to care for Allen and the Games Family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
