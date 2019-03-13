|
Alma V. Calandra
Lancaster - Alma V. Calandra, 94, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 9, 2019, at Carriage Court Assisted Living. Alma was born July 1, 1924, in Gary, Indiana, to the late Louis A. and Marie (Segale) Vacirca. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Calandra as well as her brother, Alfred Vacirca.
Lancaster lost a pillar of the community with her passing. She was an active and influential member of St. Bernadette Church, TWIG 1, Lancaster Country Club, and Buckeye Lake Yacht Club. In honor of her late husband, Alma started a scholarship for local students attending Ohio University in Lancaster. She was a member of the Cameo League, an avid supporter of the Lancaster Festival, and was involved in the Fairfield County Library Foundation.
Alma graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, in Gary, Indiana, in 1942. She went on to attend a vocal music academy to pursue her career in opera. She recorded many albums and once performed as Madama Butterfly. Eventually the family business, Calandra Industrial Supply Company, became a prominent part of her life. The company is still owned and operated by her son, James Calandra.
She is survived by her loving family: her children; James (Louise) Calandra of Lancaster, Ohio, Thomas Calandra of Madison, South Dakota, Paula (Richard) Neff of Canton, Ohio; her grandchildren: Adria (Matthew) Ruff of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Kim Calandra of Carrboro, North Carolina, Kristine (Matthew) Janik of Wilmington, North Carolina, Laura (David) Lamascola of Lancaster, Ohio, Brian Calandra of Lancaster, Ohio, Erin Calandra of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Eric Neff of Canton, Ohio; and 10 great grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, to celebrate Alma's life. The family would like to thank the care providers of Carriage Court and Heartland Hospice for their unwavering commitment to Alma. Alma instilled a love of music in each of her family members, which is a legacy that will long survive her passing.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019