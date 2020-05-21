|
Amber M. Madden
Lancaster - Amber M. Madden, 29, of Lancaster, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born December 6, 1990 the daughter of Michael Madden and Pamela Ludwick. She was a 2009 graduate of Lancaster High School, where she was involved in the Choir and Cheerleading programs.
Amber is survived by her father, Michael Madden; mother, Pamela Ludwick; stepfather, Terry Ludwick; stepmother, Michelle Madden; sisters, Rose Madden and Michéal Lay; brother, Michael Stene; grandfather, Steve Madden; grandmother, Frances Saunders; cousin, Miah Saunders; nieces, Caitlyn and Kylie Blackburn; nephew, Matthew Blackburn; as well as many extended family members and friends. Amber was preceded in death by her grandfather, William Saunders; and grandmother, Patricia Weaver.
A time to visit with Amber's family and celebrate her life will be arranged at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to leave cards, photos, flowers, and other sentiments at Amber's memorial located at 739 Garfield Ave in Lancaster, OH.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2020