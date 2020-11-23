Aneta Kaye Whitcraft Colliton
Aneta Kaye Whitcraft Colliton, 72, of Gibisonville, passed away peacefully November 22, 2020, at Fairhope Hospice Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio.
Aneta was born June 7, 1948, in Logan, Ohio, to Creighton Leonard and Irene (Carr) Whitcraft. Aneta was married to the love of her life, David Thomas Colliton for over 50 years. She graduated from Logan High School in 1966 and retired from owning Lancaster Farm Store. Aneta loved being a child of God. As a child and after marriage, she and Davie became members of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Gibisonville. They raised their boys in this church. In more recent years, they were members of Shepherd of the Hills Church.
Aneta loved her small community of Gibisonville. She was active in the Laurel Township Recreation Center and the Summer Festival Committee for many years. She loved music- going to music in the park, many David Church concerts, and many others, laughing with friends, loved cooking for everyone, collected horses and angels. For many years, Aneta cared for (babysat) and helped teach and raise children. She had a tender, caring heart for children and anyone she met.
She loved holidays especially making Christmas cookies every year with one of her best friends,
Cheryl Carr. She loved to decorate her house for every holiday and enjoy the spirit.
Most of all she loved her family. She is survived by a son, Mathew (Kelly) Colliton, granddaughter, Alyson of Amanda: grandson, Justice (Marissa) Colliton of Lancaster; sister, Barbara (James) Sunderlin, nephew Thomas (Karla) Sunderlin — Brayden and Revan of Rockbridge; niece Abigail Graf of Columbus; and sister-in-law Mary (Donald) Colliton of Rockbridge. There are many other special friends, nephews, cousins and other relatives. A special love to Marty (Tammy) Hall.
Aneta was preceded in death by her parents and husband, sister Kristy Lynn Whitcraft Graf; and son, Jason Leonard Colliton.
A private family service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, at
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan with the Reverend Dan Crawford officiating. The funeral will be live streamed on the Brown Funeral Home Website under Aneta's obituary. A public Facebook streaming link will become available 10 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be at Laurel Township Cemetery in Gibisonville.
Walk-through calling hours will be observed from 4-8 on Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed.
The family suggest contributions may be given to the American Heart Association
.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at the Web site www.brownfuneralservice.com