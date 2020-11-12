Angeline Ausec
Lancaster - Angeline M. Ausec, 78, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on December 8, 1941 in Greensburg, PA. The daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria Christofano Naples. She was a loving wife and a devoted mother.
Angie is survived by her loving husband of 60+ years Dick Ausec; sons Joseph (Vickie) Ausec, Rich (Robin) Ausec and daughter Susan Myers; grandson, Steven Meyers; granddaughters Ericka (Devon) Ludwig, Jennifer Myers and fiancée Adam Henry, and Rachel Ausec, Aunt Janie Christofano and many cousins.
Angie's family would like to thank the great care she received from the staff of doctors and nurses on the 5th floor of Fairfield Medical Center.
Due to Covid and the family wishes, private services have been made by St. Mary of the Assumption Church and the Sheridan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, Lancaster, Ohio in Angie's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
and click obituaries.