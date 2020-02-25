|
|
Anita Hively Milliken
Lancaster - Anita Hively Milliken, age 52, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 16, 1967 in Chillicothe, Ohio. Anita was a State Tested Nurse's Aide, who enjoyed working with the elderly and caring for others and her fur babies. She loved spending time with her family, and her amazing personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Anita is survived by her sons, Zachery Hively (Kaylee) Tyler Scott Hively (Koree), and Bryant Dean Hively (Kiley); mother, Carrie Wimer; adopted mother, Linda Evans; grandchildren, Melonie, Zachery Jr., Serenity, Kyler, Nova and Paisley Hively; husband, Myron Hively; siblings, Patty Milliken, Scott Evans, Jr. Milliken, Anna Marie Wimer, April Ankron and Junior Evans; special close friend, Andy Mowery; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Milliken, adopted father, Dan Evans; and brother, Todd Evans. Cremation has taken place. Calling hours will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 11:30 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. A memorial service will immediately follow the calling hours at 1 P.M. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020