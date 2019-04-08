Ann Glendenning



Lancaster - Patricia Ann Glendenning, 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Homestead Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born August 7, 1931 in Cowan, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Tenney) Mathews. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in West Rushville. Ann worked many jobs throughout her life including secretary for a professor at Ohio University and Midwest Fabricating, J.C. Penney, Drew Shoes and was a study hall monitor for Amanda Clearcreek High School.



Ann is survived by her husband of 67 years, James R. "Dick" Glendenning; children, Connie (Gary) Young of Dunwoody, Georgia, Greg (Jan) Glendenning of Lancaster and Lisa (Coy) Prater of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Stephanie (T.J.) McGoldrick, Adam (Beth) Young, Courtney (Tres) Shepherd, Travis Glendenning, Drew Prater, Kyle (Ashley) Prater and Addison (Doug) Lowe and eight great grandcildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Jean Beckman and a brother, Glenn Mathews.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Rev. Richard Riedel officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions to benefit FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Ann's memory.



Ann's family would like to express their gratitude for the care and compassion of the nurses and staff at Homestead Nursing and Rehabilitation Center during the last nine years of her life.



