Ann Loehnert Kitzmiller
Lancaster - Ann Loehnert Kitzmiller, 88, Lancaster, Ohio "Changed her address" in the words of Billy Graham on September 2, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was a lifelong resident of Columbus and Central Ohio.
She is survived by son, J. Scott (Lori Benson) Kitzmiller, Logan, Ohio and daughter, Beth (Bob) Sparks, Lancaster, Ohio. Grandchildren Courtney (Gaston) White, Amy (Vince) Walters, Nick Kitzmiller. Great Grandsons (the apple of her eye) Bob and Henry White. Special Cousin, Page Brightman, who she grew up with and loving nieces and nephews who meant the world to her! Preceded in death by parents Frank and Elizabeth (Brightman) Loehnert, brothers John and Frank Loehnert and grandson Erich Kitzmiller.
"GOD, HOME & COUNTRY", she lived by the Daughters of the American Revolution motto. It was not as much about ancestry (but still valued) as it was about her faith in God, love of her family, and love of country. She was a 54 year member of Columbus Chapter, NSDAR. Ann served the Columbus Chapter NSDAR in various capacities including Chapter Regent. She was an active member of the Elizabeth Sherman Reese Chapter NSDAR also serving as Chapter Regent and various other capacities always supporting patriotism in our schools and communities.
Ann served on the National DAR Resolutions committee for 9 years, member of the NSDAR Speakers Staff, past National Vice Chairman National Defense committee, life member of Seimes Microfilm Center and State Vice Regents Club, National Officers Club and served on Tamassee & Kate Duncan Smith school boards during tenure as Ohio State Regent. She was Chairman of the Tri-State Reception at Continental Congress ('77-'80). Ann served as State National Defense Chairman ('71-'74), State Recording Secretary ('74-'77), State Vice Regent ('77-'80), State Regent ('80-'83) and then elected as Honorary State Regent ('83) until her death. She served on the Board of trustees Waldschmidt House, honored with endowment pin and membership in the 100 club for Waldschmidt House, State Bylaws Committee, State Resolutions Committee; Life member Ohio State Officers Club, Hobby Club.
Ann was Senior Society President of the Children of the American Revolution, served as a judge for the State Outstanding Junior member contest as well as a National Judge for Community Service Award. Ann was honored by the Sons of the American Revolution with a Good Citizenship medal. The Honorable Paul E. Gillmor in 1990 paid tribute to Ann in the U.S. House of Representatives "Ann Kitzmiller has labored to seize the opportunities and responsibilities that our freedom gives us."
Continuing her dedication to God, home and country, she was a retired Intervention Specialist at Fairfield Career Center, Carroll, Ohio assisting students in passing the Ohio Graduation Test in Social Studies. She is a former Adult Education instructor. She loved education and empowering young people.
Appointed by Ronald Reagan, Ann served twenty years as Chairman of the Selective Service Appeal Board for the Southern District of Ohio. She was also Director of Promotions for the Aladdin Shrine Temple, Columbus, Ohio coordinating the first Memorial Tournament Dinners, Woody Hayes Roasts, Honda of America Meetings, Touchdown Club, Childhood League and visit by then Vice President, United State of America, George H. Bush.
Ann is a graduate of Mifflin High School where she was valedictorian and a majorette. She is a second generation graduate of THE Ohio State University. She graduated in elementary education. Member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Ann was passionate about the Buckeyes! She knew her football and basketball! Yes, she was at the Snowbowl in 1950 with the ticket to prove it! O-H!
She maintained her community interest her entire life. There are not many organizations that Ann did not have a leadership or contributing influence on: Kappa Alpha Theta Alum President, Childhood League, Camp Fire Girls, Kidney Foundation, PTA, Twig #7, Lancaster Community Concerts, Columbus Symphony Women's Association & Junior Division, Parent's League, State Director of Eagle Forum, Pro-Family National Organization, just to name a few!
She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. She also served as a docent for the Decorative Arts Center and is a past Chairman of the Fairfield Heritage Association. She is a Republican Central and Executive Committeewoman and was elected the first woman member of Lancaster City Council in more than a decade. She served for 4 years. She was honored to receive only the second Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 at the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican Club.
She loved her God, her family and our great country! A life well lived!
Per Ann's wishes, a "Celebration of Life" Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, September 20, at First Presbyterian Church 222 N. Broad St. Lancaster, OH. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 9-11 am. Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Memorial gifts may go to the Ann Loehnert Kitzmiller Foundation at Raymond James, 3178 Kingsdale Center Columbus, OH 43221. Her foundation will give those funds in her memory to charities close to her heart and in her honor.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019