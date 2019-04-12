Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
For more information about
Anna Dierk
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Dierk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna L. Dierk


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna L. Dierk Obituary
Anna L. Dierk

Grove City - Anna L. Dierk, 86, formerly of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on April 9th, 2019. She was born on August 3rd, 1932 in Lancaster to the late Carl and Ruth (Kaumeyer) Myers. Anna was a 1951 Graduate of Logan High School and a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lancaster. Anna enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her family. She also liked to view birds and flowers from the windows of her home.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Lorelei (Steven) White; grandsons, Derek and Tyler; she is also survived by brothers, Robert (Bob), Lawrence (Bud), Leonard (Butch) and Tom Myers.

Anna is preceded in death by her husband Siegfried; and brothers, Charles (Pete), Richard, Don, Paul, George and John Myers.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 15th, 2019 at 1PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Mark Raddatz officiating. Burial is to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family may visit on Monday from 11AM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 2270, Lancaster, OH 43130 in Anna's name.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now