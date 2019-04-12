Anna L. Dierk



Grove City - Anna L. Dierk, 86, formerly of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on April 9th, 2019. She was born on August 3rd, 1932 in Lancaster to the late Carl and Ruth (Kaumeyer) Myers. Anna was a 1951 Graduate of Logan High School and a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lancaster. Anna enjoyed vacationing and spending time with her family. She also liked to view birds and flowers from the windows of her home.



Anna is survived by her daughter, Lorelei (Steven) White; grandsons, Derek and Tyler; she is also survived by brothers, Robert (Bob), Lawrence (Bud), Leonard (Butch) and Tom Myers.



Anna is preceded in death by her husband Siegfried; and brothers, Charles (Pete), Richard, Don, Paul, George and John Myers.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 15th, 2019 at 1PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Mark Raddatz officiating. Burial is to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family may visit on Monday from 11AM until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 2270, Lancaster, OH 43130 in Anna's name.