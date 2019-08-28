Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
1938 - 2019
Anne M. Purcell Obituary
Anne M. Purcell

Lancaster - Anne M. Purcell, 81 of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born on July 1st, 1938 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Cyril and LaVerna Albert. Anne had retired from Norwesco and after her retirement enjoyed volunteering at the Fairfield Medical Center in their Gift Shop.

Anne is survived by her daughters; Beth (Jim) Seifert, Trisha (Chris) VandeMotter, and Lyn (Jeff) McCartney; grandchildren, Megan (Cole) Gordon, Brooke VandeMotter, Justin (Brooke) McCartney, Hunter (Cerena) McCartney and Chase McCartney; brother, Jack (Rosemary) Albert; sister, Janie (Robert) Bohné; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Purcell; brother, Jerry Albert; and granddaughters, Allison Seifert and Hannah VandeMotter.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 10:00AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Charles Wheatley officiating. Burial is to follow at Forest Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4PM-6PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130) in Anne's name.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
