Anne M. Purcell
Lancaster - Anne M. Purcell, 81 of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born on July 1st, 1938 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Cyril and LaVerna Albert. Anne had retired from Norwesco and after her retirement enjoyed volunteering at the Fairfield Medical Center in their Gift Shop.
Anne is survived by her daughters; Beth (Jim) Seifert, Trisha (Chris) VandeMotter, and Lyn (Jeff) McCartney; grandchildren, Megan (Cole) Gordon, Brooke VandeMotter, Justin (Brooke) McCartney, Hunter (Cerena) McCartney and Chase McCartney; brother, Jack (Rosemary) Albert; sister, Janie (Robert) Bohné; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Purcell; brother, Jerry Albert; and granddaughters, Allison Seifert and Hannah VandeMotter.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 10:00AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Charles Wheatley officiating. Burial is to follow at Forest Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4PM-6PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130) in Anne's name.
