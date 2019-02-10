|
Lancaster - Annetta Louise Cassandra of Lancaster, born on Sept. 13, 1940 in Ashland, KY to Ollie and Marie (Rackely) Hopkins passed away on February 4th at the age of 78, despite a long battle with lung disease. Louise had a large family and many friends and leaves behind her husband Bruce who she was married to for 55 years; five children, Doug (Jamie) of Bluff City, TN, Kelly of Simpsonville, SC, Stephanie (Rick) of Johnson City, TN, Jason (Kelly) of Lancaster, and Elizabeth of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren, Nick of Marysville, Katie of Plano, TX, Stephanie of Bluff City, TN, Zachary, Seth, Josie, Adam, Eli, Jacob, and Cameron of Lancaster, Jason of Simpsonville, SC, Cassandra of Columbus, Carson of Johnson City, TN, five great grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Flannery of WV, Jeri Coburn and Linda Huff of KY, in-law family; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Jim Hopkins and his wife, Lucille, of TN; and one grandson, Jase Andrew of Lancaster.
She enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her family, making friends, helping the church, working in her flowerbeds, and playing the dulcimer. When in good health, she taught clogging and line dancing. By her own proclamation, she was a "Jack" of many things and a master of few. She loved her family, the family parties, trips to the Outer Banks, and the many Sunday suppers. The welcome mat was always out for anyone who knocked.
Louise chose Caring Cremation™ through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and to be left in family care. A celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Gibisonville on an upcoming weekend with Pastor John Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, Louise requests a bouquet be given to someone special in your life or a donation made to the Church Kitchen fund, 16228 OH-678, Rockbridge, OH 43149. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
"Happy trails to you! Until we meet again,' -Louise.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019