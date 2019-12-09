|
Anthony Snyder
Frazeysburg - Anthony P. "Andy" Snyder, 45, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Sunday afternoon, December 8, 2019 at his home.
Born November 5, 1974 in Zanesville, Ohio he is the son of Paul Howard (Shelby) Snyder of Rushville, Ohio and Debria Jordan (Scott) Birkmeier of Lancaster, Ohio. Andy was a 1994 graduate of Lancaster High School. He was a truck driver for G. & J. Pepsi of Zanesville with over 25 years of service. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed collecting guns, traveling and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his parents is his loving wife, Deana M. (Potter) Snyder whom he married March 10, 2007; a son Steven Snyder and a daughter Karley Snyder, both of Frazeysburg; a step-son, Doug Dever and a step-daughter, Dayla Dever both of Frazeysburg; two sisters, Serena (Paris) Stoneburner of Junction City, Ohio and Beth (Josh Ricks) Stobart of Lancaster; a step-sister, Adriane Birkmeier of Michigan; his nieces and nephews, Slade Stoneburner, Gavin, Terry and Brandon Stobart and Payton Birkmeier and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be Noon to 2pm and 4pm to 6pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 6:00pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the funeral home with Minister Sam Dunn officiating.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019