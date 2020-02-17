Services
Arlene Bradford, 80, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born November 20, 1939 in Marietta, Ohio to the late Maurice David Williams and Ruth Drusilla Cyrus Williams. Arlene was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by daughters, Kari Riebesell and Molly Crouse; son, Ronald Schlosser; grandchildren, Austin Crouse, Tara Carmichael and Randi Lynn Dennison; great grandchildren, Jack Crouse, Makenah, Avery and Jaelyn Carmichael. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gary Williams. Cremation has taken place; Celebration for Mom will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
