Arlene Summers Bailey
Lancaster - Arlene Summers Bailey, 91 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Relections Retirement Community.
She was born on December 10, 1927 in Gore, Ohio to the late John and Pauline Nash Summers. She was a graduate of Logan high School Class of 1945. Arlene had been a clerk-typist for Army Fort Hayes in Columbus, Ohio then later worked for Fairfield School for Boys, in office administration to later retire from Fairfield Medical Center in office administration.
Arlene was a member of Maple Grove United Brethren in Christ Church, served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She is a member of her FSB retired workers' group, which still meets regularly.
Some of the families' memories are of mom rocking two infants (Pam and Kim) in a wooden rocker on Front Street in Logan in the fifties. We were all sick with the chicken pox or mumps … She was compassionate. Mom shepherded five kids around Put-In-Bay while dad played semi-pro softball on our family "vacation." We got stuck in a storm at the beach and she had to find us a ride back to the cabin. She was capable of holding her own under pressure. Mom and dad's 50th wedding anniversary party brought us all back to Baltimore. Home is where the hearts are, and that was where mom was. We went our own ways, to all points of the map. But mom was the center of our universe, and we all came back from time to time to let her nurture us well into our "mature" years.
Arlene is survived by her children, Jon Douglas Bailey of Roswell, GA, Pamela Kay Bailey Guzek of Houston, TX, Kimberly Bailey Grace of Salem, OR and Melissa Lynn Bailey of Los Angeles, CA; grandsons, Andrew Guzek, Craig Guzek, Andrew Bailey, and Ben Bailey; granddaughters, Jordan Bailey, Jade Bailey and Jessica Bailey McCrae; five great-grandchildren; nephews, Mike and Pat Summers, their children and cousins, Paula Summers Reid and Rita Summers Carpenter. She raised and nurtured five kids and seven grandkids to productive adulthood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lester Bailey, son, Marcus Allen Bailey, parents, and brother, Keith Summers
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Maple Grove United Brethren in Christ Church with Pastor Mike Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Baltimore, Ohio. Friends may visit 1 hour prior the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 6, 2019