Arthur Eugene Kemerer Sr.
Arthur Eugene Kemerer Sr.

Lancaster - Arthur Eugene Kemerer Sr., 82, of Lancaster, passed away on June 28, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born on September 18, 1937 in Export, PA to the late Henry and Alice Kemerer.

Arthur was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was also a member of Olivedale Senior Center and enjoyed playing in their golf league.

He is survived by his daughters, Gail Kemerer, and Beth (Mike) Shumway; son, Arthur "Jeff" Kemerer Jr.; grandson, Tre River Kemerer; sister, Katie (Tom) Brinker; and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and two sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 PM at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, and will be officiated by Pastor Dave Tingler. Burial with military honors will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 PM and again from 6-8 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Alzheimer's Association at: https://www.alz.org.

To make an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
