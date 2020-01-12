|
Arthur Lewis
Lancaster - Arthur Edward Lewis, Jr., 69, of Lancaster, passed away at his residence on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born December 1, 1950 in Columbus and was the son of the late Arthur Edward Lewis, Sr. and Thelma Mae Bradshaw. Ed is a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War and was granted the privilege of reenlisting a day before his death. Ed was a 15 year member and Past Master of Ralph R. Rickly #670 F & AM., Canal Winchester, Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus, current Senior Warden of Franklin County Memorial Lodge and American Legion. He loved to restore cars and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He worked for Penn Central and Conrail prior to his 30-year career with AEP. During his time with AEP, Ed became a rail industry leader providing vocal and technical support to power generating companies moving coal by rail throughout the US. Ed fought to insure that private railcar operators were treated fairly by the railroads and the rules governing railcar operation. After retirement, Ed became a railroad consultant advising companies on railroad and equipment matters. Ed built deep longstanding relationships and had the respect and admiration of his peers for his deep knowledge combined with a straightforward and honest demeanor in all business dealings.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Linda (Summers) Lewis; his children, Jennifer (Ronald) Hall of Bismarck, ND, Melanie Lewis of Lancaster and Jason Lewis of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Michael, Minyale, Daiton and Laney, aka Baby; one great grandson, Kai; sisters, Sharon Schumacher of Pickerington and Susan Mueller of Columbus; brother, Jeff (Donna) Lewis of Lancaster and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a dear friend, Jason West and his faithful 4-legged companion, Bella. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, M.L.
Funeral services will be held at High Noon on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Frontline Church of God, 5195 Amanda Northern Rd., Amanda, Ohio 43102 with Chris Cahall officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Amanda Twp. Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the church where a Masonic Service will start at 8:00 P.M.
The family would like contributions to The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute or in Ed's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020