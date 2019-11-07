Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Arthur Lowell Hite Obituary
Arthur Lowell Hite, 94, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Carriage Court of Lancaster. He was born February 2, 1925, a son of the late Jona and Inez (Holt) Hite. He attended school in Millersport and graduated in 1943. He enlisted in the US Navy and served his country for 18 months until WWII ended. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he married the love of his life, Norma Jean (Paugh) Hite in 1947, a marriage that lasted for 72 years.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean; two sons, Reverend Thomas Hite and Timothy Hite; one daughter, Terri (Bob) Krueger, one sister, Joan (Hite) George; six grandchildren, Jenifer, Heather, Ruth, Jaime, Brad and Brent; 16 great grandchildren, Anna, Grady, Charlie, Sawyer, Maeby, Cash, Fox, Kayana, Paige, Brandon, Bryce, Morgan, Maggie, Brennan, Avery and Brady.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1004 West Sixth Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Avenue, Circleville, Ohio 43113.

A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the THORNVILLE Chapel of HOSKINSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE. Reverend Dr. Jerry Wood will officiate. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Sunday, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm, at the funeral home, 56 South Main Street.

The Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hite family: www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
