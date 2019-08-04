Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Madison Christian Church
3565 Bixby Road
Groveport, OH
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Madison Christian Church
3565 Bixby Road
Groveport, OH
More Obituaries for Aryanna Egenreider
Aryanna Delise "Ary" Egenreider

Aryanna Delise "Ary" Egenreider


2018 - 2019
Aryanna Delise "Ary" Egenreider Obituary
Aryanna "Ary" Delise Egenreider

CIRCLEVILLE - Aryanna "Ary" Delise Egenreider 11 month old passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. She was born on August 10, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio to Joshua and Kendra (Nead) Egenreider.

She is survived by her loving parents; brother, Flynn and twin sister, Evelynn; grandparents, Michael and Nina Egenreider and Timothy and Tina Nead; great grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12 noon at Madison Christian Church, 3565 Bixby Road, Groveport, Ohio 43125 with Pastor Paul Barnes officiating. Caring Cremation® was handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Family and friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
