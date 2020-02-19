|
Ashley Marie Davis
Lancaster - Ashley Marie Davis 25 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1994 in Lancaster, Ohio to Matthew Davis and Leslie (Dilley) Davis.
Ashley attended Lancaster High School, enjoyed spending time with her children, listening to music and learning how to cook.
She is survived by her parents, Leslie (fiance' Sean Shinn) Boyer of Newark, Ohio and Matt (Ronda) Davis of Lancaster, Ohio; children, Emily Davis and special friend, Adrian Horn father of Bryce Horn and Blake Horn; grandparents, Carl and Rose Mary Dilley and Larry (fiancé Karen) Davis; great grandparent, Margie Davis; brothers, Cory Boyer and Alexis Davis; step-sister, Lacy Mosley; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ashley was preceded in death by her grandmother, Diana Davis and uncle, Mark Davis.
Funeral service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Caring Cremation® to follow. Friends may visit Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to The Recovery Center, 201 S. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020