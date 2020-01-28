|
Audrey Ellen Miller
Lancaster - Audrey Ellen Miller 83 of Lancaster, Ohio went to be with her Jesus on Friday, January 24, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. She was born in Lancaster, Ohio on April 22, 1936 to the late Ernest and Minnie (Beougher) Withem.
She worked for Essex Company then later went to work and retired from Hordis Brothers.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Robbin (Steve) McSurley of Pickerington, Ohio; sons, Pastor Ron (Pam) Miller and Randy (Joan) Miller all of Lancaster, Ohio and Dale (Vicki) Miller of Columbus, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; brother, Ernie (Deb) Withem of Lancaster, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl R. Miller in 2000, son, Ricky Miller in 1973, granddaughter, Kerri Jane Miller Doughty, mother-in-law, Ella F. Miller, brother, Richard Withem, sisters, Maxine White, Mary Sims and Sandy Packer.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:30 am in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Paul Hagen officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio. Friends may visit Tuesday from 5-8 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020