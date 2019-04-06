|
Austin J. Wiley
- - 90, Passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at this home.
He was born December 25, 1928 in Glouster, the son of the late Wayne E. and Lyndall Cooper Wiley.
He was a 1946 graduate of Lincoln McKinley High School in Canton. He graduated from Ohio University in Athens and was a graduate of the Cleveland College of Morturary Science in 1950 where he met and married his beloved wife Mary. He started out working in funeral service at the age of 13 for the Spiker Funeral Home in Canton. He was very passionate in his business and was remarkable at his profession taking his nack for detail and pride above all for the families he served in his profession as licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer for 67 years He owned and operated the Wiley Funeral Home in Glouster in the 1950& 60's and in 1963 he purchased the Chute Belford Funeral Home in New Lexington. He also owned and operated the Hughes Funeral In Athens and the Wiley Funeral Home in Corning. He was a member of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association and the NFDA, Masonic Lodge 250 A&M Lifetime member, Lifetime member of the New Lexington Eagles 2070, Lifetime member of the Elks 509, SAL of Junction City, MacGahan Club, He was an avid outdoors man, he loved to hunt and fish on his boat on Lake Erie, Lake Michigan, Florida and Canada and trap-shoot for which he won many awards.
He is survived by his children, William W. Wiley, Patricia A. Wiley of New Lexington, Mark A. Wiley of Golden Meadow, LA and his daughter and son in law, Teresa M and John W.Higgins of Henderson Ky. His beloved granddaughter and love of his life Taylor Wiley Higgins. He best buddy Mark Moore and his loving caregivers, Paula, Andrea, And Tina. His sister in law, Margaret (James) Haynes, brother in laws, James (Marcia) Bolaney and Harry (Alice) Bolaney His cousins, Dick (Linda) Wiley, Larry and David Wiley, Janice Dillon, Kitty Cooper and Donna Cooper Frano. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, and his parents,
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 PM~8:00 PM with Elks service at 7:00 PM and Eagles at 7:30 PM at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019