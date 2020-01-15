Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
Resources
More Obituaries for Authorine Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Authorine Fleming

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Authorine Fleming Obituary
Authorine Fleming

Crooksville -

Authorine Fleming, 94, of Crooksville, passed away at 10:54 AM, Tuesday January 14, 2020 at The Laurels of Chagrin Falls. She was born on November 11, 1925 in Congo, to the late James and Mary (Kusick) McCoy. Authorine worked most of her life at the Nelson McCoy Pottery and was a member of the Iliff United Methodist Church. She is survived by her grandson, Kyle (Kathleen) Fleming; and great grandchildren, James and Eleanor Fleming. Authorine was preceded in death by her husband, Allyn; children, Janet Fleming and James Fleming; brothers, Gilbert McCoy and Raymond McCoy; and sister, Vula Robinson. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 17, 2020 in Crooksville Cemetery with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. You may sign the register book, share a memory or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Authorine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -