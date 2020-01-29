|
Ava Fields
Lancaster - Ava Irene Fields, 86, of Lancaster, formerly of Keavy, Kentucky, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born March 26, 1933 in St. Charles, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Barry and Ora (Tritt) Cogdill.
Husband of 70 years, Virgil Fields; Children, Margaret (Robert Lee) Fields of Silver Springs, MD, Robert (Deborah) Fields of Lancaster, Debra Billings of Glenford, Linda (Rick) Anderson of Lancaster, Darrell (Annitta) Fields of Lancaster and Christine Fields of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Birchil (Ossie) Cogdill, H.K. (Diane) Cogdill, Charles (Mary) Cogdill, Bill (Ethel) Cogdill, Jerry (Wilma) Cogdill and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Taylor Funeral Home, 111 W. Main St., Amanda. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a service at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the O'Neil-Lawson Funeral Home, 204 N. Kentucky Ave., Corbin, Kentucky 40701 with the burial following in Chapel Cemetery in Keavy, KY
