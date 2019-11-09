|
|
Barbara A. Clark
MILLERSPORT - A funeral service celebrating the life of Barbara A. Clark, 86, of Millersport, will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Millersport United Methodist Church, 2310 Refugee Rd., Millersport, with Pastor Steve Bush and Pastor Mary Banner officiating. Burial will follow in Millersport Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville.
Barbara was born in Lancaster, Ohio on August 20, 1933 to the late Jessie D. and Marie (Spangler) Huffman. She passed away on November 8, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, while surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara graduated from The Ohio State University, class of 1955. Prior to retirement, Barbara was a school teacher with Walnut Township School Systems for over 35 years, and also served as the food service director for over 50 years. She was a member of the Millersport United Methodist Church; Pi Lambda Theta, which is an academic organization recognizing women in education; Millersport Eastern Star; 65 year member of Delta Zeta Sorority; AmVets ladies auxiliary in Thornport; American Legion ladies auxiliary in Millersport; was a senior class advisor, establishing the steak booth at the Millersport Sweet Corn Festival; and the Millersport Senior Citizens, where she served as treasurer and cook.
Barbara also established the White Christmas Program at Millersport High School. She was a selfless, loving person, who would help or feed anyone in need. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her children, John (Paula) Clark and Elizabeth Clark; grandchildren, Cara (Corey) Weekly, Caylee (Mitch) Severance and Alyssa Arnold; great grandchildren, Caydee and Coby Weekly, and Payslee Severance; and numerous friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. "Jack" Clark.
In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Barbara's wishes and making sure that no one goes hungry, please make memorial donations to the Millersport Community Food Pantry, PO Box 296, Millersport, Ohio 43046.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019