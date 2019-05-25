|
|
Barbara Ann Ginter-Webb
Chillicothe - April 6, 1938 - May 22, 2019
Barbara Ann Ginter-Webb, 81, passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born April 6, 1938 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Freeda Steiner Rumbaugh and Earl Raymond Rumbaugh. Barbara graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1956. She was a lifelong resident of Chillicothe, Ohio where she was the Organist at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Previously, Barbara was the Organist and Choir Director at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chillicothe for over 20 years. Barbara was also very passionate about knitting, teaching of Christ, and service in the community.
Preceded in death by her late husband George Franklin Ginter; grandparents: Ellsworth Mahlon & Sadie Scott Steiner and Arthur Lee & Daisy McDill Rumbaugh; Daughter Sadie Strawser and Son in Laws: James S. Strawser and Perry Edwards.
Survived by her husband David Webb; daughter: Mary Edwards; sons: George Ginter (Tammy), Eric Ginter (Melissa), David Ginter (Caryn); grandchildren: Patricia Holloway, James Strawser, Cody Ginter, Ryan Ginter, Amber Ginter, Miranda Ginter, Laney Ginter; great grandchildren Noah Holloway, Elijah Holloway, Kyleigh Williamson, Levi Ginter, Mackenzie Ginter, Julian Ginter and Kyndell Ginter. She also leaves behind many other family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 3 pm with a memorial service and celebration of life to follow at 4 pm, Sunday May 26th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 222 N Broad Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The Reverend David F. Kane will be officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or to the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine where Barbara donated her body for science research.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Chillicothe Gazette on May 25, 2019