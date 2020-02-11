|
|
Barbara "Barbie" Ann Macenko Lorey
Barbara "Barbie" Ann Macenko Lorey, 73, left her earthly home Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by her dearly loved family, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, forever.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Covenant Church, 17301 Statesville Road, Cornelius, NC 28031, on Saturday, February 15th at 1pm.
Barbara was the daughter of the late Joseph Michael Macenko and Anna Irene Mizik Macenko. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence C. Macenko, wife Elaine, and brother-in-law, Bill Coleman.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Paul Lorey, her son Richard Jeffrey Lorey (Beth), her daughters Lisa Lorey Breakfield (Steve) and Laura Lorey Fair (Alan), her 13 grandchildren, brothers Joseph F. Macenko (Debbie), David L. Macenko (Patty), a sister, Becky Macenko Wickham (Stan) and Sister-in-Laws Pat Coleman and Pat Macenko.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Barbara's name to Grace Women or Sr Saints at Grace Covenant Church, 17301 Statesville Road, Cornelius, NC 28031 and Holy Angels, LLC, PO Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012-0710.
For a full obituary please refer to www.csofcharlotte.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020