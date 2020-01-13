|
|
Barbara Ann Shaver
Logan - Barbara Ann Shaver, age 75, of Logan, Ohio, passed away January 10, 2020 at Logan Care Center, Logan, Ohio.
Barbara was born April 4, 1944 in Logan, Ohio to Glendon Smith Sr. and Mary V. Phelps Smith . She attended Logan-Hocking schools and Tri County Adult Education; and delivered newspapers for the Columbus Dispatch.
Surviving are her husband Jerry Steven Shaver; sons, Robert N. (Cindy) Hettinger and Vernon A "John" (Jody) Hettinger Jr.; daughter Kristel D. (Stuart) McMunn; brother Glendon O. Smith Jr.; sisters, Karen (Robert) Cupp, Judy Lynch, Vicki (Stony) Joy, and Sandra Hedges; grandchildren, Ryan Hettinger, Joeleen McMunn, and Amanda "Nikki" Hettinger; great-grandchildren, Everett Hettinger, Jaxon Taylor, and Andrew Hettinger; and friends, Kim Arnold and Makenzie Reeves.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and husbands, Vernon A Hettinger Sr. and Darrell Vorhees.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Evangelist Kelly Zirkle officiating.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Central 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020