Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Lancaster - Barbara Bash, 68 of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday February 26, 2019. Barbara was born on December 28, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles Bailey and Eleanor Yohe Bailey. She was a 1968 graduate of Lancaster High School and attended Ohio University. Barbara was an Antique Dealer in Lancaster and Powell for many years.

She is survived by her son, Erin James Bash; brother, David W. (Andrea) Bailey.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday March 2, 2019 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara to Fairfield County Humane Society. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.haltemanfettdyer.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
