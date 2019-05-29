|
|
Barbara Bussard
Lancaster - Barbara L. Bussard, 78, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, May 26th, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. Barbara was born in Lancaster, Ohio to the late William and Florence (Johnson) Cottrill.
Barbara is survived by her children, Dave & Tina Roby, Debbie Saldierna, Jackie Lewis and Terry Roby; brother, Bobby Cottrill; sister, Gladys Hutchison; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Roby and Paul Bussard; parents; brother, Leroy Cottrill; sisters, Betty Mathias and Hazel Copen; and grandchildren, Joshua Lewis and Kisha Lewis.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 1pm at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM on Thursday. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 29, 2019