Barbara J. Braglin
LANCASTER - Barbara J. Braglin, 76 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Pickering House.
She was a retired home health aide for Interim Healthcare. She had a love for quilting, knitting, looming scrap booking and playing cards. Barbara donated handmade caps for newborn infants at Fairfield Medical Center and Hocking Valley Hospital. She loved to care for animals.
Barbara is survived by her children, Tina (Tim) Henthorne of Logan, Ohio, Dewey (Christy) Boggs, III, James (Dianna Harrington) Braglin all of Lancaster, Ohio and April (Tedd) Cottrill of Rushville, Ohio; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Eddy) Schaeffer, Kenny (Ashley Burnett)Henthorne, Kory Henthorne and Christopher Boggs, Alaina Braglin, Grace Braglin, Sierra (fiancé Ryan Roberts) Cottrill and Jessica Cottrill; great grandson, Brennon Schaeffer; sisters, Margaret (Arthur) Dowdy and Marjorie (Elmer) Miller; brothers, Edward (Lois) Loraditch and Leonard (Shari) Loraditch all of Lancaster, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Sue Shingler and Helen Bowers and her feline companion, Hope.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Margaret Loraditch , brother, John, Frank and Andrew Loraditch, sister, Nora Agnes "Aggie" Gins and nephew, Paul Loraditch.
A special thank you goes to the nurses and staff of the Pickering House for their love and care of Barbara.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Rev. David Bugh officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 17, 2019