Barbara J. Gray
Thurston - Barbara J. Gray, age 78 of Thurston, went to be with her Lord on April 13, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born to the late George and Jennie Gurile on Sept. 23rd, 1941. She was a member of the Fairfield Baptist Church who wrote for the newspaper and the church. She volunteered with the youth group, baked amazing pies, enjoyed reading, and loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Barb is survived by her husband, Joseph Carl Gray; children, Joseph (Carolyn) Gray, Andy (Kim) Gray, Tommy (Jean Kracker) Gray, and Nicole (Tom) Martin; daughter-in-law, Jodi Popper, 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Susan Gurile, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Gray and siblings, Harold, Wallace, and Everett Gray and Uela Colb.
A funeral service through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home will take place on Saturday at 1:30PM at the Fairfield Baptist Church in Thurston officiated by her son, Deacon Joseph Gray. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the Fairfield Baptist Church on Friday from 4PM until 7PM. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020