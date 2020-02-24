|
Barbara J. Hyde
Fort Wayne, IN - Barbara J. Hyde, 79, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Fort Wayne. She was born in Lancaster, OH to the late Robert and Celeste Tooill. Barbara was a homemaker who loved caring for her husband and children. She had a loving heart for serving others and was famous for her cookies. Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, G.E. "Bud" Hyde of Fort Wayne; children, Karen (Bob) Roskey of Port Huron, MI, Jan Hyde of Fort Wayne, Brian (Taya) Hyde of Avon, IN, Marj (Tom) Gamble of Fort Wayne, Lorrie Spenn of Fort Wayne, Jason (Sue) Hyde of New Haven, and Curtis (Leisa) Hyde of Fort Wayne; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and 9 siblings. She also lovingly mothered Frank Reis and Theresa Price. She was preceded in death by 1 brother and 1 sister. Service is 10:30 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one-hour prior. Calling also 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Homebound Meals or Community Harvest Food Bank. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020