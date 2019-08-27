|
|
Barbara J. Kumler
Lancaster - Barbara Jean Kumler, 79 of Lancaster, Ohio passed Friday, August 23, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was a board member of the Fairfield County District Library, Friends of the Library, Twig #16 and a Lancaster Festival volunteer. She was a former member of the American Red Cross, Downtown Historical Committee, Arts and Civics Club, former board member of the Fairfield Foundation and Fairfield Medical Center. She had been an active member of the Fairfield County Historical Society. Barbara was the recipient of the "Hero Award" from the American Red Cross.
Barbara was grandmother to all. She was an inspiring party planner, social director, cheerleader, philanthropist, and instigator. She dedicated her life to bringing people together.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Shay) Devitt and Kellie (husband, Kurt Eden) Kumler; sons, Keith A. (Kate) Kumler, Jr. and Kurt (wife, Alice Wang) Kumler; grandchildren, Hannah Kumler, Colin Devitt, Luke Kumler and Sophia Kumler and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith A. Kumler who had been married 38 years, parents, Fred and Madia Lauhon and sisters, Patricia Brown and Joyce Landon.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Pastor Matthew Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio. Friends may visit Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Fairfield County Foundation, 162 E. Main St.,
Lancaster, OH 43130, American Red Cross, 121 W. Mulberry St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Fairfield County District Library, 219 N Broad St, Lancaster, OH 43130 in her memory.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019