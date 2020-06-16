Barbara J. Woltz



Lancaster - Barbara J. Woltz, 79 of Lancaster, was born to John and Fern Harmon on May 10th, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio. Barb went to walk with the Lord on June 14th, 2020 at her home. Barb was 1 of 5 children. She enjoyed attending Church, playing Rook, and Nickle Poker with family and friends; as well as going to yard sales. She loved her Bingo, but most of all she cherished Christmas, because she knew the family would be together. Barb had a lot of names, such as: wife, sister, mother, aunt, cousin, grandma, Woltzie, great-grandma, friend, and her proudest name, Child of God. Barb attend Church at multiple places over her 79 years, but found her heart at Victory Hill Church in Carroll. She always looked forward to help out anyway she could. Barb married James H. Woltz and through that love came 5 children.



Barb was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) Woltz; father, John Harmon; mother, Fern Harmon; brother, John Harmon; sister, Carol Meade; sister, Sandy Huffer; grandson, James Harmon; and great-grandson, Carter Barnhart.



Barb is survived by her brothers; Ron Harmon and Danny Harmon; son, James (Sandy) Harmon of Lancaster; son, Don (Sherrie) Woltz of Bremen; daughter, Kathy (Harold) Barnhart of Bremen; daughter, Chris (Jerry) Fields of Rushville; son, John (Deonna) Woltz of Thornville; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



Barb's family would like to thank a special friend for being a part of her Journey. Thank you Stan Greenwood, you mean a lot to all of us!



Barb retired from REM Ohio, where she enjoyed helping brightening the day of her MRDD family; as well as help at Camp Shining Sun outside of Lancaster.



Come celebrate her Life and Achievement with the family at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, June 21st, from 1PM-3PM & 5PM-7PM. Funeral Services are to be held on Monday at 1PM at the funeral home; followed by graveside services at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.



Flowers and donations may be sent to the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME (436 N. Broad St Lancaster, OH 43130).









