Barbara Jeanne (Unkle) Jones
Barbara Jeanne (Unkle) Jones

Reynoldsburg - Barbara Jeanne (Unkle) Jones, 87, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born to the late Paul and Iva Unkle in Baltimore, OH on October 1, 1932.

She is survived by her son, Kacy Jones; grandson, Paul Andrew (Aleia) Jones; great granddaughter, Clover Jones; cousin, Dr. Larry Buchanan; and numerous friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Jack V. Jones. Caring Cremation has taken place by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. Burial will take place at a later date in Grandview Cemetery, Bremen.

Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
