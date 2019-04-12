|
Barbara K. Uhl
Lancaster - Barbara K. Uhl, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on April 9, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1940 to the late Earl and Hazel Knotts in Lancaster.
Barb was a beautician for 57 years, owning her own salon for much of that time. She loved animals and enjoyed her work with the Humane Society. Barb and her husband, Jim, loved to participate in parades with their horses, especially the Christmas Parade.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jim Uhl; cousin, Rhonda Peay of California; sisters-in-law, Mary Fox and Helen Baughman; many nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives; and her dog, Turbo.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Burial will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 PM and again from 6-8 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in Barb's memory to the Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019