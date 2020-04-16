Resources
LANCASTER - Barbara L. Beatty 82 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Altercare of Canal Winchester.

She retired from the Irving Drew Shoe Factory with 25 years of service. She enjoyed her grandchildren, great grandchildren, reading and gardening.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Lawrence Uhl, Sr.) Uhl of Lancaster, Ohio; son, Tod (Cheryl) Beatty of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Rev. Dr. David (Perla) Uhl, Lawrence (Ashley) Uhl, Jr., Kathleen Uhl and Sara Jane (Vinny) Harkins; great grandchildren, Samantha and Ethan Uhl, Rhoen and Rhemy Uhl and Izabella ad Walker Harkins; cousin, Esther Britt of Indiana; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Barbara Beatty of Wisconsin and close friends, Nancy Mansell, Marjorie Miskell and Shirley Wasem.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Beatty, father, Dorsey Johnson and mother, Edna Johnson, and infant great grandson, Ryder Uhl.

A special thank you goes to the staff of Altercare of Canal Winchester and especially, Danielle and Andrea for their love and care of Barbara.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO.

Memorial gifts may be given to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
