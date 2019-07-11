|
Barbara Lou Allen
Lancaster - Barbara L. Allen, 77, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born May 19, 1942 in Jackson County, Ohio the daughter of the late Amos and Bonnie (Wilson) Cantor. Barbara was a member of the Bremen Holiness Church
Barbara is survived by 3 children, Joyce Allen, Mary (Joe) Perry and Charles (Kris) Allen; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Allen on June 4, 2014; children, Sherry VanDyke, Pamela Parsons and David Allen.
A time to visit with Barbara's family will be Friday, July 12th from 9 - 11 AM at the Bremen Holiness Church, 1300 Mt. Zwingli Road SE, Bremen. Funeral services will take place at 11 AM with Rev. Mike Wetherald and Rev. Roger Hatfield officiating. Graveside services will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 11, 2019