Barbara Osborn
Grove City - Barbara J. Osborn, 78, passed away October 14, 2019 at Monterey Care Center in Grove City. She was born June 13, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Gerald and Stella (Bell) Jarvis.
Barbara was a foster parent to more than 300 children over a span of 25 years.
Barbara is survived by her children, Sherri Christian, Tamara (Gary) Clark, Melisa (Rob Laughlin) Osborn, Shannon (Kevin) Massey, Shane (Valerie) Osborn, Joshua (Avee) Osborn, Jerry Osborn and Jacob Osborn; 31 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brothers, Howard (Rose) Jarvis, and John Jarvis; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emanual Osborn; children, Richard Osborn, Brian Jordan and James Jordan; grandchildren, Chadd Jordan and Nikki Christian; great grandson, Devin Griffey; brother, Gerald Jarvis, Jr.; and sister, Kristy Harter.
Funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda, with Pastor Chris Hildenbrand officiating. Burial will follow in Tarlton Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 471 E. Broad St., #1600, Columbus, Ohio 43215 in Barbara's memory.
Notes of condolences can be shared at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019