Barbara Pentrack
Lancaster - Barbara A. Pentrack, age 74 of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Herman and Jean (Kern) Erbel. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Barbara was a graduate of The Ivy School of Professional Art in Pittsburgh, PA. It was in school that she met the love of her life. Barbara had a passion for art and was a very talented artist. She was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. Her grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Pentrack; son, Jeffrey (Heather) Pentrack; and grandchildren, Dominic, Avery and Diesel.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Richard Pentrack, and daughter, Jennifer Pentrack.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Craig Eilerman as Celebrant. Cremation will take place following the service. Friends may visit on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m.
