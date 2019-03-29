|
Barbara Sugar Connor
- - Barbara Sugar Connor, age 89, died peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday March 27, 2019. Barbara will be remembered as a deeply caring, independent and confident woman with a positive attitude and zest for life. She was always game to try anything and go anywhere. She adored her children and grand children with all her heart. She loved books, travel, music, flowers, birds, babies and of course The Ohio State Buckeyes. Her wisdom and counsel will be greatly missed. As she said, "I had a beautiful life". Barbara was a graduate of St. Mary of the Springs Academy, Andover Academy, and Vassar College. She was a long time member of the Childhood League Center. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. James Connor, parents Joseph A. and Alice Sugar and brother Joseph A. Sugar, Jr.. Survived by children James H. Connor, Jr., Dr. Andrew M. (Kathryn) Connor, Dr. Christopher S. Connor and Barbara Connor (Stephen) Powell; grandchildren Colleen (Christopher) Hopkins, Maggie Connor, Clare Connor, Rosie Connor, Jonathan Powell, George Powell, Christian Powell, Michael Powell and Drew Connor; great grandchildren Connor Hopkins and Cooper Hopkins; brothers James J. (Susan) Sugar and John J. (Sally) Sugar; sister Dorothy Sugar (Fritz) Ziegler; sister-in-law Emily (Mimi) Smith Sugar; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. where friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute to the Childhood League Center, 674 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH 43215. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019